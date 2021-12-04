Short Interest in Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) Grows By 35.0%

Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,200 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the October 31st total of 132,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hulic in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Hulic stock remained flat at $$9.75 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.45. Hulic has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75.

Hulic Co, Ltd. engages in the development, rental, sale, and brokerage of real estate properties in Japan. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Insurance, and Hotels and Inns. Its property portfolio includes office buildings, commercial buildings, residential rental buildings, hotels, and other properties.

