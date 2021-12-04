Short Interest in Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHIF) Increases By 33.1%

Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHIF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,300 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the October 31st total of 52,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Hoshizaki stock remained flat at $$93.75 during trading on Friday. Hoshizaki has a 52-week low of $93.75 and a 52-week high of $99.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.00.

Hoshizaki Company Profile

Hoshizaki Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial kitchen appliances and equipment worldwide. It offers ice machines; refrigerators and freezers; commercial, rack conveyor, and commercial instrument dishwashers; tea, cold drink, cubelet ice, liquid, draft beer and other dispensers; and steam convection ovens, electrolyzed water generators, sushi cases, display cases, electromagnetic cookers, blast chiller and schock freezers, etc.

