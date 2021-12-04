Short Interest in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) Increases By 18.3%

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,500 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the October 31st total of 178,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 71,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

In related news, Director Robert Yau sold 11,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $70,406.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get GSI Technology alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,125,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 188,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,802,000 after purchasing an additional 11,236 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 482.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 307,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 254,355 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GSI Technology by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 171,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

GSIT stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.24. 22,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,285. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.56. GSI Technology has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $8.30.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 25.56% and a negative net margin of 61.13%.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for GSI Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSI Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.