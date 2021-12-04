Short Interest in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Increases By 24.3%

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,290,000 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the October 31st total of 5,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 683,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.2 days.

In related news, Director Martin Tuchman purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $2,550,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. 68.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTAI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Shares of NYSE:FTAI traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.97. 939,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,875. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.87. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $34.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.83.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $135.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.31 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 39.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.35%.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

