Short Interest in FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) Grows By 23.4%

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the October 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 116.0 days.
FLIDF remained flat at $$38.09 on Friday. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 1 year low of $38.09 and a 1 year high of $38.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.66 and its 200 day moving average is $41.19.
FLSmidth & Co. A/S Company Profile
