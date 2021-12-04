Short Interest in FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) Grows By 23.4%

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the October 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 116.0 days.

FLIDF remained flat at $$38.09 on Friday. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 1 year low of $38.09 and a 1 year high of $38.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.66 and its 200 day moving average is $41.19.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Company Profile

FLSmidth & Co A/S engages in the provision of engineering, equipment, and service solutions to the mining and cement industries. It operates through the Mining and Cement segments. The Mining segment provides single engineered or standardized equipment, such as crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, thickeners, flotation cells and automated laboratories to bundled equipment, full production plants, and maintenance solutions.

