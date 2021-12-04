Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Decreases By 22.8%

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the October 31st total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.30. 111,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,753. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.59. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $23.85.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.
