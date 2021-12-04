Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Decreases By 22.8%

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the October 31st total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.30. 111,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,753. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.59. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $23.85.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 608,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,247,000 after acquiring an additional 75,775 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 42,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 14,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 1,534.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 14,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 13,270 shares during the last quarter.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

