Short Interest in EV Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YECO) Grows By 17.9%

EV Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YECO) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the October 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of EV Biologics stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average of $3.31. EV Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $6.37.

About EV Biologics

Yulong Eco-Materials Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of fly-ash bricks and concrete. It operates through the following business divisions: Yulong Bricks, Yulong Concrete and Yulong Transport, and Yulong Renewable. The Yulong Bricks division produces and sells fly-ash bricks. The Yulong Concrete and Yulong Transport division relates to the production and sale of ready-mixed concrete.

