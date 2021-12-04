Short Interest in Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Expands By 25.2%

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the October 31st total of 1,630,000 shares. Currently, 11.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 681,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

GMBL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Esports Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

NASDAQ:GMBL traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.25. 514,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,885. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.67. Esports Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $24.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.85.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.80 million for the quarter. Esports Entertainment Group had a negative net margin of 76.18% and a negative return on equity of 47.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Esports Entertainment Group will post -1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMBL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Esports Entertainment Group by 164.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 18,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Esports Entertainment Group by 422.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,845 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Esports Entertainment Group by 58.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.

