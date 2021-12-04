Short Interest in Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Drops By 29.6%

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the October 31st total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EPOKY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Pareto Securities upgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Epiroc AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of EPOKY traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.68. The stock had a trading volume of 45,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,424. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.94. Epiroc AB has a 52 week low of $16.83 and a 52 week high of $26.22.

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.