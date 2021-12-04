Short Interest in Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ:DPRO) Increases By 21.8%

Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ:DPRO) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,200 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the October 31st total of 80,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 377,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Draganfly in the third quarter worth $41,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Draganfly in the third quarter worth $66,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Draganfly in the third quarter worth $129,000. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Draganfly in the third quarter worth $503,000.

DPRO stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.57. 298,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,317. Draganfly has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.20.

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter.

Separately, ThinkEquity started coverage on Draganfly in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Draganfly Company Profile

Draganfly Inc is a drone manufacturer and systems developer. The company offers drone solutions, software, and AI systems serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, mapping and surveying markets. Draganfly Inc is based in Los Angeles, CA.

