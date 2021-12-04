Short Interest in Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) Decreases By 25.0%

Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 809,800 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the October 31st total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CRTD stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $2.21. The company had a trading volume of 402,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,328. Creatd has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average is $3.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRTD. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Creatd in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Creatd in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Creatd in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Creatd in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Creatd in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. 6.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Creatd, Inc empowers creators, brands, and entrepreneurs through its technology and partnership. The company’s proprietary technology platforms and complementary digital businesses include Vocal for Brands, Seller’s Choice, and the intellectual property inherent in Vocal’s owned and operated digital communities and future acquisitions.

