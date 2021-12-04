Short Interest in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Expands By 19.1%

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 311,000 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the October 31st total of 261,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 644,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

In other news, Director Matthew Morris sold 13,000 shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $164,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. DCM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.59. 745,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,282. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $14.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1734 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.31%.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in seeking capital appreciation with current income. The company was founded on March 16, 1973 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

