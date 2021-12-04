Short Interest in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Decreases By 28.8%

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 659,100 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the October 31st total of 926,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,261,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 23.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,264,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,452,000 after purchasing an additional 817,959 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 112.2% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,018,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,471,000 after purchasing an additional 538,315 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 21,976.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 418,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,940,000 after purchasing an additional 416,447 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 23,697.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 316,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,845,000 after purchasing an additional 315,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 63.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 732,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,817,000 after acquiring an additional 283,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

CHDN opened at $224.40 on Friday. Churchill Downs has a one year low of $175.01 and a one year high of $262.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $240.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 73.90% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.667 per share. This represents a yield of 0.28%. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is 11.82%.

CHDN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.89.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

