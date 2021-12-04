Short Interest in ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) Declines By 20.5%

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the October 31st total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

COFS stock opened at $25.50 on Friday. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a twelve month low of $22.76 and a twelve month high of $32.80. The company has a market cap of $193.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. ChoiceOne Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 265.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 92.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in ChoiceOne Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in ChoiceOne Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in ChoiceOne Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $254,000. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChoiceOne Financial Services

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of deposit, payment, credit, and other financial services to all types of customers, through its subsidiary ChoiceOne Bank. The firm offers time, savings, and demand deposits; safe deposit services; and automated transaction machine services.

