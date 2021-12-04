Short Interest in Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Increases By 39.8%

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,100 shares, an increase of 39.8% from the October 31st total of 48,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages have commented on CDR. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 498,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,392,000 after buying an additional 13,147 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 4.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $381,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 6.3% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 45,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 4.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CDR opened at $21.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.53 million, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.39. Cedar Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.48.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($6.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($6.83). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 17.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cedar Realty Trust will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.89%.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

