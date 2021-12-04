Short Interest in Broadstone Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BSN) Drops By 26.4%

Broadstone Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BSN) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,900 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the October 31st total of 75,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

BSN stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 364,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,357. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average of $9.89. Broadstone Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadstone Acquisition by 293.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 153,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 114,515 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadstone Acquisition by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,016,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,119,000 after acquiring an additional 16,936 shares during the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC acquired a new stake in Broadstone Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,944,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Broadstone Acquisition by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 8,317 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Broadstone Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,999,000. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadstone Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

