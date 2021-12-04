Short Interest in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) Increases By 32.8%

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,250,000 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the October 31st total of 3,200,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

BITF opened at $6.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.29. Bitfarms has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 5.51.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on BITF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bitfarms from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,212,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,655,000 after purchasing an additional 909,555 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,062,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 563,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 169,297 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,173,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,093,000.

Bitfarms Company Profile

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

See Also: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.