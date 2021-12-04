Short Interest in bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) Declines By 30.0%

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the October 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of bebe stores stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.05. bebe stores has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

bebe stores, inc. engages in the provision of chic and contemporary fashion merchandise. It offers its products under bebe brand. The company was founded by Manny Mashouf in June 1976 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

