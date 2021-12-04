Short Interest in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Increases By 31.8%

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,730,000 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the October 31st total of 31,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:BBD traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $3.63. 55,575,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,766,293. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Banco Bradesco has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The company has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 25.17%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0034 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.67%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 667,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 336,065 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 23,198.8% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,920,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890,750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,535,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $382,367,000 after purchasing an additional 21,109,217 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 14,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the period. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BBD. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.40 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

