Short Interest in AO World plc (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) Grows By 24.7%

AO World plc (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 253,800 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the October 31st total of 203,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,538.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AOWDF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AO World in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AO World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of AOWDF opened at $2.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.60. AO World has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $3.27.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

