Short Interest in Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Decreases By 25.9%

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 611,900 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the October 31st total of 826,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 473,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHE. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alterity Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alterity Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alterity Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 45,810 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alterity Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alterity Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 237,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 13,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Alterity Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of ATHE opened at $0.86 on Friday. Alterity Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.32.

About Alterity Therapeutics

Alterity Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of therapeutic drugs designed to treat the underlying causes of degeneration of the brain as the aging process progresses. The firm focuses on Parkinson’s movement disorders, Alzheimer’s disease, Huntington disease, and other neurodegenerative disorders.

