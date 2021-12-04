Short Interest in Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Expands By 25.2%

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 703,400 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the October 31st total of 561,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.2 days.

OTCMKTS:ALMTF opened at $0.71 on Friday. Almonty Industries has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.79.

About Almonty Industries

Almonty Industries, Inc engages in mining, processing and shipment of tungsten concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Los Santos, Valtreixal, Woulf, Panasquiera, and Corporate. The company was founded on September 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

