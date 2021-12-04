Short Interest in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Drops By 24.1%

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,600 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the October 31st total of 257,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIRG. Cowen lowered Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on Airgain from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Airgain in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Airgain from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Shares of Airgain stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. Airgain has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $29.50. The company has a market cap of $97.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.50.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Airgain had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Airgain will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airgain news, Director James K. Sims acquired 9,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $101,860.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James K. Sims acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $57,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 16,000 shares of company stock worth $162,231. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Airgain by 31.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Airgain by 99.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Airgain by 0.8% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 278,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Airgain by 64.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Airgain by 2.3% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

