Short Interest in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Increases By 31.1%

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 286,100 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the October 31st total of 218,300 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 244,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

In other news, CEO David N. Roberts acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,050,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Lamanna purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.28 per share, for a total transaction of $102,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter worth $3,567,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 46.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter worth $1,057,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MITT shares. Jonestrading dropped their target price on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. BTIG Research cut AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $13.75 in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.69.

NYSE MITT traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.38. 322,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,516. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $14.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.63 million, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.68.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $1.72. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 244.80%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 9.57%.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties.

