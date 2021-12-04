Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Short Interest Up 23.1% in November

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 781,900 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the October 31st total of 635,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 225,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

SJR traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.17. The stock had a trading volume of 329,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,277. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.79. Shaw Communications has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $30.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.11 and a 200-day moving average of $29.14.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Shaw Communications will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0801 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.34%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 51.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,553,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,461,000 after buying an additional 2,558,385 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 272.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 60,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 44,154 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 159.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 140.8% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 11,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 70.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 373,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,838,000 after buying an additional 154,801 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SJR shares. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

