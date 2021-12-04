Serco Group (LON:SRP) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Serco Group (LON:SRP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SRP. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 162 ($2.12) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 162 ($2.12) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 174.14 ($2.28).

LON SRP opened at GBX 134.70 ($1.76) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 132.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 135.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25. Serco Group has a twelve month low of GBX 112.30 ($1.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 148.10 ($1.93). The company has a market capitalization of £1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 5.68.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

