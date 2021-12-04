Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Acquired by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 100.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 63.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 26,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after buying an additional 10,158 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the second quarter valued at $281,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $123.75 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $114.66 and a fifty-two week high of $144.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.88%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SRE shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.71.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

