Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $114.88

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $114.88 and traded as low as $91.50. Semler Scientific shares last traded at $93.93, with a volume of 46,897 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SMLR shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of Semler Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Semler Scientific from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Semler Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Semler Scientific from a “d-” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Semler Scientific from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.50.

Get Semler Scientific alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $634.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.88.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 56.71% and a net margin of 39.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Semler Scientific, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.01, for a total value of $161,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $672,100. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMLR. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Semler Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific during the third quarter worth $2,237,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Semler Scientific in the third quarter valued at $986,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Semler Scientific in the third quarter valued at $2,103,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Semler Scientific in the third quarter valued at $1,380,000. Institutional investors own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

About Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR)

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Semler Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semler Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.