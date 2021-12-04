SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Short Interest Update

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,940,000 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the October 31st total of 6,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE:SLQT traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,229,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,393. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of -0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average of $15.26. The company has a current ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 13.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. SelectQuote has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $33.00.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $159.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.95 million. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 8.71%. SelectQuote’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SelectQuote will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SLQT. TheStreet cut SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on SelectQuote from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SelectQuote from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

In other news, Director Donald L. Hawks III purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.28 per share, for a total transaction of $119,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 71.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,615,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760,908 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,659,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,301,000 after purchasing an additional 44,135 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 16.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,061,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,340 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 61.6% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,662,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 20.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,683,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,850 shares during the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

