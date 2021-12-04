SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Short Interest Update

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,940,000 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the October 31st total of 6,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
NYSE:SLQT traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,229,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,393. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of -0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average of $15.26. The company has a current ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 13.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. SelectQuote has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $33.00.
SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $159.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.95 million. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 8.71%. SelectQuote’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SelectQuote will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, Director Donald L. Hawks III purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.28 per share, for a total transaction of $119,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 71.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,615,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760,908 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,659,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,301,000 after purchasing an additional 44,135 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 16.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,061,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,340 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 61.6% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,662,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 20.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,683,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,850 shares during the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SelectQuote Company Profile
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
