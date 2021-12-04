Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Short Interest Update

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the October 31st total of 2,320,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 633,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Select Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEM stock opened at $28.27 on Friday. Select Medical has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $43.60. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Select Medical will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 15.72%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Select Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

