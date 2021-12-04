SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SecureWorks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

Shares of SecureWorks stock opened at $15.65 on Thursday. SecureWorks has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $26.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -41.18 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.49.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.88 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SecureWorks will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in SecureWorks by 25.6% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 822,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,359,000 after buying an additional 167,753 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 6.9% in the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 730,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,530,000 after acquiring an additional 47,117 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 704,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,051,000 after acquiring an additional 63,204 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 43.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after acquiring an additional 100,901 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 41.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 254,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 74,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.