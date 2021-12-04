SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.090-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $128 million-$130 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $130.62 million.SecureWorks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.020-$0.000 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of SecureWorks in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SecureWorks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

SCWX stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,417. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.18 and a beta of 1.02. SecureWorks has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $26.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.48.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.88 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SecureWorks will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCWX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 209.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,934 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,289,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 12.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,111 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in SecureWorks in the third quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SecureWorks by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. 14.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.