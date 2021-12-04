SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SCWX stock opened at $15.65 on Friday. SecureWorks has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $26.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.18 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.49.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded SecureWorks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SecureWorks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SecureWorks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 12.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 7,111 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the third quarter valued at about $1,289,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the third quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SecureWorks by 209.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SecureWorks by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

Recommended Story: Market News Sentiment in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.