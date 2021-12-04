ScPrime Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $183,552.00 (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. ScPrime has a total market capitalization of $27.24 million and $183,552.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001460 BTC on exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. In the last seven days, ScPrime has traded up 27.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ScPrime alerts:

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00025508 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008728 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded down 63.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000775 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,138,492 coins and its circulating supply is 39,454,881 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ScPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ScPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.