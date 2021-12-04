Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SBGSY. HSBC cut Schneider Electric S.E. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Shares of SBGSY stock opened at $36.23 on Thursday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a twelve month low of $27.22 and a twelve month high of $37.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

