Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €157.64 ($179.13).

Several research analysts have weighed in on SU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €131.00 ($148.86) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($187.50) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($193.18) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €200.00 ($227.27) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday.

EPA:SU traded down €1.26 ($1.43) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €159.88 ($181.68). 911,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Schneider Electric S.E. has a twelve month low of €64.88 ($73.73) and a twelve month high of €76.34 ($86.75). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €148.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €143.52.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

