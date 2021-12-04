SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) by 80.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,641 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.19% of SB Financial Group worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 136,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. 43.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of SBFG opened at $18.95 on Friday. SB Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $20.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $131.82 million, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.20.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.20 million. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SB Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.