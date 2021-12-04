Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Short Interest Down 30.1% in November

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the October 31st total of 57,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 45,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of Saratoga Investment stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.00. 55,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,427. The stock has a market cap of $329.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.03 and its 200-day moving average is $27.66. Saratoga Investment has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $30.25.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 67.85%. The company had revenue of $18.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.13%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAR. Zacks Investment Research cut Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Saratoga Investment from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.71.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Saratoga Investment by 3.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the second quarter worth about $211,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the second quarter worth about $359,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 24.8% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 20,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 115.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 23,665 shares during the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

