Saputo Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 6th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th.
SAP opened at C$28.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$34.87. Saputo has a twelve month low of C$27.54 and a twelve month high of C$42.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09.
Saputo (TSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.55 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Saputo will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.
About Saputo
Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?
Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.