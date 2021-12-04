Saputo Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 6th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th.

SAP opened at C$28.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$34.87. Saputo has a twelve month low of C$27.54 and a twelve month high of C$42.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.55 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Saputo will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SAP shares. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$38.22.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

