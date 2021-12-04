Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €80.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($90.91) price target on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAN has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a €90.00 ($102.27) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($136.36) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($140.91) target price on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group set a €116.00 ($131.82) target price on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($119.32) target price on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €104.91 ($119.21).

Shares of EPA:SAN opened at €83.77 ($95.19) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €85.90 and a 200 day moving average of €86.60. Sanofi has a 12 month low of €63.09 ($71.69) and a 12 month high of €92.97 ($105.65).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

