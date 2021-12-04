Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Price Target Cut to C$11.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley to C$11.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SSL. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold to C$11.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.69.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

SSL stock opened at C$7.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.95. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of C$6.86 and a 52 week high of C$11.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.94. The company has a current ratio of 9.69, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.