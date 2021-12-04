Sameer Ralhan Sells 17,482 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Stock

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 17,482 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $521,837.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CC opened at $29.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.89. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $38.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.02.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 72.01% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chemours currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Chemours in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chemours by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Chemours by 6,486.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chemours

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

