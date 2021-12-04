SALT Hits Market Capitalization of $12.23 Million (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. SALT has a total market cap of $12.23 million and approximately $46,185.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SALT coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000288 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004074 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00042909 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.96 or 0.00237879 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007100 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About SALT

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com . The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

SALT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

