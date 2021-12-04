salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CRM has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays set a $348.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.23.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $258.32 on Thursday. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $289.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.91. The firm has a market cap of $252.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total transaction of $1,858,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $6,142,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 632,477 shares of company stock valued at $177,857,499. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Amundi purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth about $1,100,891,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,608,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,694 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $586,785,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

