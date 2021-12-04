salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
CRM has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays set a $348.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.23.
Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $258.32 on Thursday. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $289.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.91. The firm has a market cap of $252.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total transaction of $1,858,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $6,142,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 632,477 shares of company stock valued at $177,857,499. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Amundi purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth about $1,100,891,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,608,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,694 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $586,785,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.