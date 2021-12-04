salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler raised salesforce.com from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. KGI Securities upgraded salesforce.com from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist Securities increased their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $325.23.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $258.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.90 billion, a PE ratio of 142.72, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $1,092,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,141,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.59, for a total transaction of $5,071,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 632,477 shares of company stock worth $177,857,499 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 161.3% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 12.8% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 7.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 30,184 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

