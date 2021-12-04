Safex Token 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $6.00 (SFT)

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 4th. During the last week, Safex Token has traded up 19.5% against the US dollar. One Safex Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Safex Token has a market cap of $7.75 million and $6.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000028 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded down 74.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Safex Token Coin Profile

Safex Token (CRYPTO:SFT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . Safex Token’s official website is safex.io . Safex Token’s official message board is safe.exchange . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Buying and Selling Safex Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using U.S. dollars.

