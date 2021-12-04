Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.45% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Safestore Holdings plc is a real estate investment trust. The company provides self-storage facilities for personal and business customers primarily in the United Kingdom and France. Safestore Holdings plc is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Safestore stock opened at $17.79 on Thursday. Safestore has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.88.

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise in both the UK and France. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

