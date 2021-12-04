Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Sells 5,628 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,628 shares during the period. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,178,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 126.4% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 131,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 73,195 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,873,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,844,000 after buying an additional 100,001 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 583,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,838,000 after buying an additional 21,179 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000.

Shares of SGOL stock opened at $17.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.35. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $18.78.

