Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Lowers Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,001 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,446,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,516,154,000 after purchasing an additional 426,552 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,005,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,909,514,000 after buying an additional 694,381 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,899,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,402,560,000 after buying an additional 3,283,630 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,965,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,696,655,000 after buying an additional 742,598 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,596,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,575,702,000 after buying an additional 635,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $370,759.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,268 shares of company stock worth $1,327,448 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MU. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Mizuho raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.53.

MU stock opened at $81.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.22. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 21.16%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

