Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,631 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 27th. MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

WMT opened at $137.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $383.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 492,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.24, for a total value of $67,544,175.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 670,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.53, for a total value of $98,934,060.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,632,429 shares of company stock valued at $808,052,785. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.